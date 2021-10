It’s all about the “get in your feel vocals” and the nasty drops. That’s exactly what you’re going to get on this one. MARAUDA and SLANDER teamed up today to release their new banger and you def don’t want to miss this. SLANDER’s & MARAUDA’s new track’s titled ‘Suffer’, but believe me, the only thing that will suffer on this one will be your neck. This is the first time this trio unites forces, and so far, the result has been amazing. It’s definitely a pleasure to have such an amazing group of artists get together and whip out such a banger. ‘Suffer’ is finally here!

