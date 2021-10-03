CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Grab YG For "Buzzin'"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been over two years since Lil Wayne shared his last studio album, Funeral. The rapper continued to deliver some excellent guest features since then with a few solo cuts sprinkled into the mix. His return to the fold came in the form of a collaborative album with Rich The Kid that came out of left-field for most. The 10-track project, Trust Fund Babies, finds the two artists bringing their eccentricity into the fold with little features attached to the tracklist.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 The Beat

Lil Wayne Just Crowned A New Female Rapper

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. When your childhood favorite rapper crowns his new signee the attention is real. On top of it being Lil Wayne aka the New Orleans goat, its a new female on the block. According to the internet abroad Mellow Racks, is Kodak Black ex’...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Lil Wayne Welcomes New Young Money Signee Mellow Rackz With Chaining Moment, Mack Maine Hands Her $100K

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Lil Wayne welcomed Young Money’s latest signee Mellow Rackz with a party LIV Miami, where Mack Maine handed her $100,000 in cold hard cash during the Young Money signee party, per LilWayneHQ. Macz posted videos from her chaining on Instagram and wrote, “Dreams really do come true 🥺 I really hustled this is no luck🙏 @livmiami ON A SUNDAY😈 it’s @mackmaine4president & @zoeydollaz in the Dj booth 4 me🤣😍 that’s the love u can’t buy💯💯 〽️ula Gang.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Rich The Kid
hypebeast.com

Birdman Reveals He Gave Lil Wayne $500 Million USD When He Struck a Deal With Universal

In a recent interview with Big Facts Podcast, Birdman revealed that he ensured that the Cash Money crew was taken care of when he struck a deal with Universal. The podcast revealed several tidbits about Birdman, including his predictions of YoungBoy Never Broke Again becoming the world’s biggest rapper and an explanation on why he thinks Lil Wayne will never be able to have a formidable competitor for VERZUZ. Midway through the interview, Birdman speaks out about his deal with Universal and how he split over $1 billion USD to Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Reveals Just How Quickly Lil Wayne Writes His Raps

Lil Wayne made a career dishing out fiery verses on his songs and as a guest feature, leading many to consider him the greatest rapper alive at one point. His 39th birthday just passed and people have been saluting the Young Money boss for all his accomplishments to the culture, including his memorable verses.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jadakiss Shares Some Great Perspective on How Fast Lil Wayne Can Record a Verse

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. During a recent show in Miami, Jadakiss brought out Lil Wayne and offered his praises of the wildly prolific and beloved rapper. The two have collaborated a number of times throughout their careers, and welcoming Wayne to the stage, Jada gave some perspective on just how quickly Weezy writes his verses.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compton#Rapper#Rags#Lil Wayne Rich#Trust Fund Babies#Yg
Rolling Stone

Lil Wayne, Rich the Kid Team Up for ‘Trust Fund Babies’ Mixtape

Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid have joined forces for a collaborative mixtape, Trust Fund Babies, out now via Young Money Records/Republic Records. The mixtape features 10 tracks, with a guest spot from YG. The pair also released a music video for the single “Feelin’ Like Tunechi.” The mixtape follows the release of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition) on streaming platforms in celebration of the album’s 10th anniversary. Wayne also launched the specialty Tha Carter IV Topps trading cards around the anniversary, making him the first rapper to have his own trading card collection. Last month, Lil Wayne joined Run the Jewels on the remix of their RTJ4 standout “Ooh La La.” The new version — which also features DJ Premier and Greg Nice — is among the songs on the rap duo’s just-released RTJ4 Digital Deluxe Edition. Earlier this summer, the rapper linked up with British rapper KSI for the single “Lose.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Snaps On Irv Gotti For Detailing Lil Wayne's Cash Money Contract

In recent months, it feels like Birdman has been attempting to repair the poor public image he's established from his alleged business dealings. The industry rallied behind Lil Wayne during his dispute with Cash Money and Birdman. Meanwhile, the New Orleans-based label was raking in dollars from their deal with Universal.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Boasts About Dividing $1.4B Between Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Atlanta, GA – Cash Money Records CEO/co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams sat down for an extensive interview with the Big Facts Podcast earlier this week. During the 100-minute long conversation, the veteran music executive spoke on a myriad of topics, including that infamous kiss with Lil Wayne, his past issues with Charlamagne Tha God and Cash Money rumors.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Compares Himself To Both "CLB" And "Donda"

Lil Durk, who is featured on both Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, shared a post on Instagram referencing the two albums, but leaving many fans of both confused in the comments section. "Ask my bitch I was a CLB before it was a DONDA," Durk captioned a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Explain Why They Dropped A Collab Album

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid have officially joined forces, dropping a full-length collaborative album together, titled Trust Fund Babies. The project includes ten new songs, featuring a sole guest appearance from YG. The early standout from Trust Fund Babies has been "Feelin' Like Tunechi," for which the duo of rappers released a music video this morning.
MUSIC
theboxhouston.com

20 Lil Wayne Verses That Prove He’s The GOAT [Listen]

Is it fair to call Lil Wayne the most successful act that was once a child star? Since a youngster, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. has been slow-cooking his flow: As part of Cash Money Records, he humbly awaited his time in the spotlight, snatching a guest verse here and there, initially releasing albums with a more traditional New Orleans sound.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Drake and Lil Wayne party to their own music at private birthday bash

Lil Wayne was ballin’ hard for his 39th birthday – partying to his own music. The rapper’s close pal, Drake, hosted a private bash at Miami hotspot Swan, where the majority of the music that played throughout the night were songs by the two rappers. An insider told Page Six...
NFL
International Business Times

Drake Hosts Lil Wayne's 39th Birthday Bash In Miami [Watch]

Drake hosted a private party for Lil Wayne's 39th birthday at Swan in Miami and both rappers danced to their own music throughout the bash, according to PageSix. "[Drake] was vibing along to his music and taking [Don Julio] 1942 shots all night with his friends and lots of girls," a source told the outlet Wednesday, adding that there was a long line of people, especially girls, outside the venue.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Explains Why He Kissed Lil Wayne On The Lips

It's not uncommon when you hear somebody trying to discredit Birdman's work in the music industry that they'll tell you about the legendary rap figure kissing his artists on the lips -- most notably, Lil Wayne. You've likely all seen photos and videos of Birdman and Lil Wayne kissing, and perhaps you've even speculated about their sexuality at a time. But their kisses were strictly familial and had no romantic connotation, according to Stunna.
MUSIC
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Not Getting Invited to Lil Wayne’s Birthday Party

Lil Wayne celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week with a lavish party that included several members of his Young Money Entertainment family such as former label signee and protégé Drake and label president Mack Maine. As clips of the event began circulating on social media, one prominent person on the YM roster, the labels First Lady Nicki Minaj, was noticeably absent.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Goes Into The Archives For New Track "Ya Dig"

When Lil Wayne dropped Tha Carter III back in 2008 we saw arguably the best example of a rapper at the peak of his powers. Everything Wayne touched turned to gold and with songs like "A Milli," "Lollipop" and "Got Money" dominating across so many different groups of people, it was like the whole world was watching Weezy F. Baby do exactly what he was supposed to do.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy