Don’t give up on Texas, Democrats
Democrats have been “on the verge” of winning statewide in Texas for several election cycles. “Democrats have fantasized about turning Texas blue for a long time. And Hillary Clinton sees a slight opportunity to do that,” NPR reported in October 2016. “Some recent polls show the race between Clinton and Donald Trump there in single digits. A new ad from the Clinton campaign running in Texas touts her endorsement from the Dallas Morning News, which hasn’t picked a Democrat for president in more than 70 years.”www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0