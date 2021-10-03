“It was just chaos.” Series of nearby gunshots cause panic during youth soccer match in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police officers responded Saturday morning to the soccer fields at Centerville Park after receiving reports of gunshots nearby.

In an email, Chesapeake Police Department detective Michael Hilton said the shots sounded “close enough that people at the fields laid down on the ground to avoid being hit.”

Witnesses at the fields, including an off-duty police officer, reported hearing about 15 gunshots.

Paloma Lankford was at the park, watching her 4-year-old daughter play for Chesapeake United Soccer Club. The match started at 11 a.m. Lankford said she and her husband heard one shot right after halftime, followed by more a few minutes later. She said parents from an adjacent field then ran over and told everyone to take cover.

“It was just chaos. It was like no time to react,” Lankford said. “Everyone just kind of covered the kids.”

Witnesses said the shots “sounded like they were coming from a distance away and were possibly ricochets,” according to Hilton’s email.

Lankford said the shots did not sound far away — her daughter was playing on a field close to the woods, where she thinks the shots could have been fired. Lankford said some parents and coaches ran into the woods to try to locate a possible shooter. She said they didn’t find anyone, but the shots stopped shortly after.

Lankford said her daughter’s team returned to the field after the shots stopped for about five minutes before the game ended.

In a statement to members, Chesapeake United Soccer Club said club staff called the police “immediately” at the time of the incident, and that Chesapeake police “arrived quickly, thoroughly investigated the area and remained on site to monitor the area.”

Hilton said officers checked the area and talked to multiple nearby residents and witnesses that heard the shots. There were no injuries reported and no damaged property was found.

This incident is an active investigation.

In a statement, the soccer club said it has been in contact with Chesapeake police since the incident and “will remain connected to this investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

