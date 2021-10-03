CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesapeake, VA

“It was just chaos.” Series of nearby gunshots cause panic during youth soccer match in Chesapeake

By Korie Dean, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

Chesapeake police officers responded Saturday morning to the soccer fields at Centerville Park after receiving reports of gunshots nearby.

In an email, Chesapeake Police Department detective Michael Hilton said the shots sounded “close enough that people at the fields laid down on the ground to avoid being hit.”

Witnesses at the fields, including an off-duty police officer, reported hearing about 15 gunshots.

Paloma Lankford was at the park, watching her 4-year-old daughter play for Chesapeake United Soccer Club. The match started at 11 a.m. Lankford said she and her husband heard one shot right after halftime, followed by more a few minutes later. She said parents from an adjacent field then ran over and told everyone to take cover.

“It was just chaos. It was like no time to react,” Lankford said. “Everyone just kind of covered the kids.”

Witnesses said the shots “sounded like they were coming from a distance away and were possibly ricochets,” according to Hilton’s email.

Lankford said the shots did not sound far away — her daughter was playing on a field close to the woods, where she thinks the shots could have been fired. Lankford said some parents and coaches ran into the woods to try to locate a possible shooter. She said they didn’t find anyone, but the shots stopped shortly after.

Lankford said her daughter’s team returned to the field after the shots stopped for about five minutes before the game ended.

In a statement to members, Chesapeake United Soccer Club said club staff called the police “immediately” at the time of the incident, and that Chesapeake police “arrived quickly, thoroughly investigated the area and remained on site to monitor the area.”

Hilton said officers checked the area and talked to multiple nearby residents and witnesses that heard the shots. There were no injuries reported and no damaged property was found.

This incident is an active investigation.

In a statement, the soccer club said it has been in contact with Chesapeake police since the incident and “will remain connected to this investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Korie Dean, 757-446-2962, korie.dean@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

1 person critically injured in stabbing at Virginia Beach Walgreens

One person was critically injured Saturday afternoon following a stabbing at a Walgreens in Virginia Beach, police said. Virginia Beach police received a call just before 2 p.m. from the store’s Indian River and Kempsville Road location, according to dispatchers. One person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person was assaulted and taken to the ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Man found dead in parked vehicle in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle Saturday afternoon. At 2:43 p.m. police responded to a call in the 4000 block of Brookland Drive for reports of gunshots heard and one person injured inside a vehicle, police spokesman L. C. Kosinski said in a release. Police discovered the man sitting in the vehicle inside a parking lot was already dead. ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Community rallies to support Virginia Beach family taunted by ‘racist stuff’ blaring next door since 2017

Activists rallied Saturday morning in Virginia Beach to support a Black family taunted by its next-door neighbor with offensive loud noises and other “racist stuff” since 2017. The peaceful march, organized by Russell Tee who lives outside of Richmond, was a show of community solidarity in the sleepy Salem Lakes neighborhood the Martinez family has called home for nearly five years. The march ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy