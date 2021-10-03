CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Durbin says he supports $3.5T reconciliation bill price tag, but he is a 'realist'

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8f0Q_0cFlfDZv00

Democratic Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (Ill.) said on Sunday that he supports the $3.5 trillion price tag for a spending plan his party hopes to pass through the reconciliation process, but described himself as a "realist" when it comes to negotiations.

"Let me tell you at the outset I support the $3.5 trillion. I believe that the elements of it have been stated over and over again. They're good for this country and they're needed by families and by our nation," Durbin said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"But I'm a realist too," he added.

Durbin's comments come as Democrats have yet to reach an agreement about the total amount for their sweeping social spending bill.

While the bill was originally proposed at $3.5 trillion, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has suggested a $1.5 trillion plan, an amount Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said is too low to accomplish Democratic priorities.

During his CNN appearance on Sunday, Durbin recalled the negotiation process for the Affordable Care Act, during which compromises had to be made.

"I believe those concessions will lead to a different number. I just want to make sure that we come up with the right result," Durbin said. "Not the biggest number but the most effective number to help families and this economy move forward in a responsible way."

Durbin, however, would not specify what that price may end up being.

"I can't tell you how many times I've been asked 'what's your number?' " he said. "Every vote counts when it comes to getting to this majority, and concessions will be made. We're certain of that."

Comments / 7

Related
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

$3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill: Capito says no at any price tag

WASHINGTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said during a virtual press conference Thursday some items in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill would help state residents, but too much money has already been spent. “Look at all the money we have spent,” she said, referring to several...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Biden says he’d sign reconciliation package including Hyde Amendment

President Biden may be headed for a clash with progressives as he told reporters on Tuesday that he would be willing to sign a reconciliation package including the Hyde Amendment. Long a bipartisan measure, the decades-old ban on federal funding for abortion has become a sticking point for Democrats negotiating...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What's in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill?

Washington – House Democrats have taken President Biden's first-term domestic policy priorities and dropped them into one big 2,465-page bill that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. Because the $3.5 trillion bill is opposed by Republicans, Democrats are trying to enact it through a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Pramila Jayapal
FOXBusiness

Former CBO director calls Democrats’ $3.5T reconciliation bill a ‘mess,’ argues it may not pass

Former CBO Director and American Action Forum President Douglas Holtz-Eakin provided insight into the Democrats’ $3.5 reconciliation bill during an appearance on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Friday, arguing that the massive bill is a "mess" and may not pass immediately. DOUGLAS HOLTZ-EAKIN: There's a substantial chance that neither of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Romney pushes for changes to a bill he won't consider supporting

Senate Republicans are watching their Democratic colleagues work on their domestic agenda, and as The Deseret News reported this morning, they have some recommended edits. Sen. Mitt Romney wants Democrats to remove "harmful" penalties for marriage from their so-called human infrastructure bill that he says would discourage people from tying the knot. The Utah Republican along with 32 of his GOP Senate colleagues sent a letter Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Senate Finance Committee chairman, outlining their arguments against the provisions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Democratic#Cnn#Democrats
pbs.org

Sen. Durbin on fate of infrastructure and reconciliation

The reconciliation bill that may potentially hold up the passing of a separate infrastructure package could put trillions towards climate, health care, and other domestic initiatives. But moderate Democrats, progressives and Republicans are all divided on it. Amna Nawaz gets perspective from Capitol Hill with Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the number two Democrat in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Dems' $3.5T reconciliation bill 'a gift' to blue cities, Rep. Buck says

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., says that Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending bill is "a gift" to blue cities. In a telephone interview with FOX Business on Tuesday, Buck blasted the Democrats’ massive, controversial budget reconciliation bill as "too much spending." "It locks into place for generations terrible spending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Sanders, exasperated with Manchin’s demands, presses senator for specifics on Biden’s domestic agenda

For some time, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has refused to discuss at length Sen. Joe Manchin III’s demands relating to President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion domestic spending package, appearing visibly annoyed as reporters peppered him with questions about the moderate Democratic senator’s conditions. On Wednesday, the gloves came off. Sanders,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

‘It’s going to be less than that.’ Biden cuts $3.5 trillion signature bill to save support from moderates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' push for a 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives has reached a turning point, with the president repeatedly conceding that the measure will be considerably smaller and pivotal lawmakers flashing potential signs of flexibility.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

352K+
Followers
40K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy