CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

How much should you tip on a takeout order?

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUlFI_0cFlf98G00

(NEXSTAR) – Tipping on a takeout order was always the generous thing to do. But during the pandemic, it pretty much became the standard.

How much we should tip, however, remains the subject of considerable confusion.

“There are times when takeout doesn’t require the same amount of effort but then there are other times when it does,” says Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert, author, and the founder of The Protocol School of Texas.

Generally, Gottsman says, customers should plunk down at least a few dollars into the tip jar for smaller orders, but up to 20% for especially large or complicated orders. It’s not necessary, she acknowledges, but customers these days should take into account the extra responsibilities of a server or delivery driver during the pandemic.

“We should keep in mind the convenience to us to pick up curbside or have it delivered, or pick it up from the counter… most people are very appreciative of the effort the delivery person is making to keep us out of a crowd or home and comfortable rather than getting out,” Gottsman says.

Eminem serves fans at his all-spaghetti restaurant opening in Detroit

Throughout the pandemic, not all customers have been as generous. While some surveys — like this survey of consumers commissioned by Bank of America — suggest that more than half of Americans began tipping more as a result of the pandemic, others have found just the opposite. In November 2020, for instance, the nonprofit group One Fair Wage, together with UC Berkeley, released the results of a survey of workers that indicated tips were declining for most service employees, partially as a result of having to enforce COVID safety protocol to sometimes “hostile” guests. A follow-up report published in Sept. 2021 suggested the problem had only gotten worse.

A separate survey, from CreditCards.com , came to roughly the same conclusion in June 2021.

Sonia Riggs, the president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, says she’s heard reports from Colorado restaurants can attest to those findings.

“Tipping and customer behavior overall has seen a recent decline in generosity, unfortunately, due to possibly longer wait times at restaurants and with takeout service, but that’s due to the severe labor shortage the industry is facing right now,” she tells Nexstar.

According to Riggs, this “decline in generosity” isn’t reserved solely for takeout orders, either. In-person diners, too, have been leaving smaller gratuities in recent months, which Riggs attributes to diners “sometimes [forgetting] that restaurants are facing sky-high costs and lack of labor, which can lead to smaller menus and slower service.”

West Nashville Waffle House fatal shooting still unsolved 5 years later

Colorado’s problems appear to be national problems, too. The restaurant industry in general is still reeling from losses sustained amid the pandemic, with a majority of full-service and limited-service restaurateurs claiming they’re worse off today than just three months ago, according to the results of a recent survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association .

“Now is not the time to be more demanding when dining out or ordering takeout; it’s a time to be patient, empathetic, and kind as restaurant workers face increased demand with fewer colleagues,” Riggs says.

However, even the Emily Post Institute has always suggested that patrons should tip no more than their budgets allow — a sentiment Gottsman agrees with.

“If you can give more and are inclined to do so, by all means do it,” the etiquette expert says. “However, it’s not a standard rule to tip more than 20%.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motley Fool

How Much Should You Save for Home Maintenance and Repairs?

Don't get caught off-guard when home repairs crop up. Maintaining your home and repairing it when it's damaged is crucial to keeping your property value steady. Deferred maintenance or unrepaired problems can compromise the integrity of your house and lead to more expensive problems down the line. They could also make it hard to sell for enough to pay off your mortgage if you need to move. And they could make your house less livable.
HOME & GARDEN
10 Tampa Bay

Here's how much coffee you should drink in a day to get the most benefit

TAMPA, Fla. — You’ve no doubt heard the phrase, “everything in moderation,” and the same rings true for consuming coffee, or caffeine in general. You may be reaching for the cup right now, as Dr. Paul Nanda, chief medical officer at TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track, breaks down how to get the most of that morning Joe. It does have it’s perks!
TAMPA, FL
Mashed

Tempura Roll: What You Should Know Before Ordering

If you're a fan of sushi, it's likely you have your preferred sushi restaurant or a few locations and favorite menu items in mind. Of course, sushi in the United States is a bit different than in Japan. Sushi rolls are common, and with plenty of options on offer, menus can be fairly long thanks to the many varieties and possibilities. The foundation of most sushi rolls is nori and rice, but the ingredients and how they are rolled make each one different.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Military.com

How Much Rent Can You Afford?

As a military member or family looking for a home to rent, you have some choices to make. The first will be deciding whether you rent a home on or off base. If you live on base, your expenses and paying rent will be pretty straightforward, as your Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) will cover your housing costs.
ADVOCACY
Motley Fool

How Much Money Should You Have in Your Brokerage Account by Age 30?

It's never too late to invest in your future. Articles outlining how much money you should keep in your bank account, 401(k), brokerage account, piggy bank, or hole in the backyard tend to touch a nerve. That's because we're all different -- there is no one-size-fits-all pattern. So this article is meant to show you how hitting specific benchmarks can make your financial path easier.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
AFP

Pandemic saviors, food delivery apps now under fire

Meal delivery services became essential during the pandemic, when millions of Americans were under lockdown and restaurants were shut to visitors. The delivery giants also say they have made huge investments during the pandemic that led millions of customers who had never ordered meals online to get started.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

How Much Should Your Dog Sleep Every Day?

Veterinarian Dr. Jeremy Kimmelstiel joins The Doctors to share just how much sleep your dog should be getting every day! Should dogs be sleeping in your bed? Plus, what is the biggest sleep disorder that Dr. Kimmelstiel sees in dogs?. Add Resistance to Your Workout for Big Results!
PETS
Cincinnati CityBeat

Why Should You Consider a Mail Order Bride As a Life Partner

If you haven’t been living under a rock, then you have definitely heard about foreign mail order brides marrying Western men. There have even been several movies and TV shows about this subject, and mail order brides are frequently mentioned in the media. But have you ever considered the possibility of marrying a bride from a foreign country yourself?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Weather#Uc Berkeley#Food Drink#Bank Of America#Americans#Fair Wage#Covid#Creditcards Com
Santa Barbara Independent

How Much Space Are You Actually Leasing?

So you’ve found the perfect space for your business. It has a great location, ample parking and it is ready to move in. You know how much the rent is going to be on a per square foot basis but you need to determine how big the space is. This will decide what your monthly payment will be. When you ask the property owner how big the space is he tells you it is 1,000 square feet. In your mind, the space does not look that large. You ask the property owner if you can confirm that and he agrees. When you measure the space, you find that it is only around 900 square feet. When you relay this information to the property owner, he states that you have measured the usable square feet whereas he is measuring the rentable square feet. What is the difference and why is there one?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Woman's World

Check Your Change Jars! This Quarter From 1970 Is Worth $35,000 Today

We all have loose change sitting around, despite our promises to ourselves to roll ’em and bring ’em to the bank — or at least deposit them in one of those sorting machines. And while it’s no surprise that many 200-year-old coins are worth more than the standard value, it turns out that a 1970 quarter could be worth far more than 25 cents!
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

People Are Losing It Over This Costco Frozen Pizza

If you were ever considering memorizing a Costco item number, this could be the one. Item number 1538784 is a frozen pizza, but it's not just any frozen pizza. It is, according to a booming Reddit thread started by user puckingrufus56 last week, the absolute best-frozen pizza in the Costco aisles, if not the world.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

1K+
Followers
441
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy