Taking Ideas From Generational Gardens
Stealing is against the law, but the “theft” of garden ideas is something else. Driving slowly around your neighborhood will clearly show gardening successes. The premise is simple; if the plant is in the same type of ground, with the same water, in a like location, your yard should have equal success with that same plant. If you are lucky enough to live in an older, established neighborhood the views can be spectacular and may have existed for generations.www.mymotherlode.com
