Watts finishes third at Detweiler; Tigers take 7th

PEORIA – Ryan Watts became just the third Edwardsville runner to go under 14:30 on the state meet course at Detweiler Park at the Peoria Invitational on Saturday. Watts cruised through the course in 14:28.8 and finished third out of 235 runners to lead the Tigers to a seventh-place finish in the 34-team field of the Class 3A race. It was a PR for Watts, who broke his former best time of 14:41.2 at the Granite City Regional last season.