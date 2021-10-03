CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algeria blasts French leader, bans flights, recalls diplomat

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlgeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. This weekend's sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to...

