CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

'This is not a time to be cute': Rep. Katie Porter slams Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over holdup of Democratic-led infrastructure bill

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rb0Q_0cFlciZH00
Rep. Katie Porter of California. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
  • Rep. Porter criticized Kyrsten Sinema's approach to the infrastructure negotiation process on CNN.
  • Porter said Sinema has not pointed out specific issues with the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
  • "This is not a time to be cute — this is a time to show character," Porter said of Sinema.

Rep. Katie Porter of California last Wednesday blasted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona for stalling infrastructure talks with President Joe Biden and congressional Democratic leaders, saying the lawmaker should stop being "cute" and offer her concerns with the legislation.

During an appearance on CNN's "Don Lemon Tonight," Porter, the deputy chair of the influential Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that Sinema has so far not been transparent about issues with the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that have prevented her from supporting the legislation.

While Porter called out Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the two moderate lawmakers that have prevented Democrats from passing a larger bill, she did give credit to Manchin for spelling out some of his grievances with the bill.

"I think what we're looking for is people to show character," she said. "I think Senator Manchin expressed concern about the climate provisions, for example, and from all reports is engaging in discussions about what he would support, what his concerns are."

While Sinema has so far not publicly disclosed a price tag that could attract her support for the bill, Manchin in recent weeks has stated that $1.5 trillion would be the most he'd be willing to spend, a significant departure from the $3.5 trillion package, which would provide hefty investments in healthcare, childcare, higher education, and climate initiatives.

Porter, who represents an Orange County-based district and has gained a huge following across country for her frequent usage of whiteboards and rapid-fire grilling of top-level executives, said that Sinema has declined to offer specifics that could aid in the negotiation process.

For you

"All we heard from Senator Sinema today when she was asked, people want to know where you are, progressives in the House, progressives in the Senate, everybody in the House, everybody in the Senate wants to know where you are. Her answer is: 'I'm right here in front of the elevator.' I just want to repeat again, this is not a time to be cute — this is a time to show character."

She added: "If Senator Sinema has concerns about helping American families afford childcare, making two years at community college free, making health care more affordable, [and] doing something about climate change, then she needs to tell the American people, as well as her colleagues in the Senate and House."

For months, progressives and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California were committed to passing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the larger Democratic-led infrastructure package in tandem, while moderates long sought passage of the bipartisan bill untethered to the party's larger bill. The bipartisan bill easily passed the Senate in August.

However, progressives revolted last week when a vote for the bipartisan bill was scheduled by Pelosi and the status of the reconciliation package was still unclear. The speaker decided to hold off on the vote, but key House centrists on Friday blasted the move.

The senator on Saturday criticized the delay on the bipartisan infrastructure vote in the House as "inexcusable" and "deeply disappointing."

"Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not all be kept — and have, at times, pretended that differences of opinion within our party did not exist, even when those disagreements were repeatedly made clear directly and publicly," she said in a statement.

"Canceling the infrastructure vote further erodes that trust. More importantly, it betrays the trust the American people have placed in their elected leaders and denies our country crucial investments to expand economic opportunities."

Comments / 542

Wendy Harrison
6d ago

There's nothing "cute" about spending trillions on a lot of government programs that lead to more entitlements. Take a look at the national debt. We have this debt because we haven't paid for anything even though we've been told that these boondoggle bills will be paid for. We are only paying interest on the debt, not paying down the debt itself. You can tax the "rich" to high heaven but it will never be enough.

Reply(52)
157
klem kiddlehopper
6d ago

BIDEN says it will cost nothing witch is a lie as usual. BIDEN lies to democrats as well as Republicans. You can't trust anything he says all lies.

Reply(80)
107
Normal guy
6d ago

Stop enabling bad behavior or it will only get worse. The progressives are the bad actors here. If socialism was so popular what would they have to force it on us and belittle their own party members who don’t agree? They are in the wrong.

Reply(1)
30
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democratic#Cnn#Democrats
KQED

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter | This Week in California Politics

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, has promised a congressional investigation into the oil spill off the shores of Orange County. She chairs the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations for the House Committee on Natural Resources, and in a tweet this week wrote, "Big Oil's offshore drilling puts the health of our communities, our local economies, and our planet at risk."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

Kyrsten Sinema Might Be the Most Important Vote in the Senate. Good Luck Trying to Talk to Her.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Kyrsten Sinema idolizes John McCain. That’s her characterization, not mine. “John McCain was my hero,” she said in 2019 in response to Donald Trump’s criticism of the 2008 Republican presidential nominee. He was a “personal hero,” she said in a floor speech earlier this year. During her 2018 campaign, Politico reported recently, she would frequently tell staffers, “I want to be the next John McCain.” She is close friends with Meghan McCain, the late senator’s eldest daughter—they sometimes text back and forth late at night—and has described herself as the torchbearer for Arizona’s “long history of practical and pragmatic individuals in Congress” (a phrase that in her telling includes not just McCain but Barry Goldwater). She literally sits at McCain’s old desk.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Business Insider

249K+
Followers
17K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy