If there’s one thing that every pregnant woman experiences, it’s the most bizarre food cravings. You would have probably heard stories of women craving food or food combinations that don’t appeal to the regular palette. For example, ice cream with ketchup, curd rice with chocolate sauce, and chips with coke (okay, we gotta admit, that tastes great). It’s also common for women to crave something they usually do not like — perhaps a woman who doesn’t have a sweet tooth craves lots of sweets during pregnancy. It’s extremely natural, and almost every pregnant woman experiences it. Today, we’ve listed out tales of nine women who share their most bizarre pregnancy food cravings that will leave you feeling weird, strange, or maybe even hungry:

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO