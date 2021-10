One man stabbed another man to death after they spent the evening at Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, according to Northampton County’s district attorney. A news release from District Attorney Terence Houck says Jose Luis Leon, 30, of Bethlehem, is charged with stabbing 35-year-old Elson Aviles of Bethlehem around 1 a.m. Friday. Prior to the stabbing they were at the Wind Creek casino with Carmen Rosario, the release says.

