Plan to celebrate National Family History Month at the library
Can you believe it is already October? The year seems to be flying by. That being said, with the weather starting to cool off and the days getting shorter, October is a great month to use the library. It is a great resource for family historians and genealogists alike. In 2001, Congress declared October “National Family History Month,” so what could be a better time to stop by the library and see what we have to offer to help you climb your family tree?theindependent.com
