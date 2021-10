For Raine Maida, lead singer and founder of alternative rock band Our Lady Peace, the cannabis and NFT retail verticals are natural progressions from the music industry. Maida, whose Toronto-based group released its first album, “Naveed,” in 1993 and will soon release “Spiritual Machines II,” is the cofounder of Canadian cannabis brand Loop/Pool and chief product officer of NFT platform S!ng. He recently sat down with Chain Store Age for a conversation about his cannabis and NFT activities, and even a little about the rock ‘n roll industry.

