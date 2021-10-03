CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Brave browser not loading pages like Outlook.com and other websites on PC

The Windows Club
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Brave browser is not loading pages from Outlook.com or other websites, or links won’t open on Windows PC, here are some fixes that will help you resolve the issue. Some Outlook users reported that they were able to sign in to Outlook.com in other web browsers, but received an error message while signing into Outlook.com in Brave. A similar issue may be faced if you try to sign into some other web services or even load a website.

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
The Windows Club

Ways to use an old Wireless Router instead of throwing it away

There are many ways for folks to make use of their old routers instead of throwing them in the bin or keeping them locked away until they can no longer be used. This article will explain the top five things you can do with a wireless router, so prepare yourself.
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

Soon Chrome for Android can load desktop versions of websites by default

There is obviously a reason why websites have slightly different designs on mobile versus the desktop. This is because smaller screens on our phones compared to monitors means that certain UI elements need to be changed so that it works better on phones, and how some aspects of the interface needs to be optimized for touch input versus a mouse.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook Com#Web Browsers#Web Pages#Browser Extensions#Brave#Clear
TechCrunch

Google adds new ways to shop, like turning a website’s photos into shoppable products

On the Google mobile app for iOS, users will soon see a new button that turns the images on a website into shoppable products through Google Lens. That means, if you’re browsing a website and something catches your eye in a photograph, you can click to see where to buy the item in question. This sort of feature is an expansion of the existing Google Lens technology, which can already identify products in images. It’s just adding it to a new context.
CELL PHONES
Ghacks Technology News

Brave 1.30 supports Microsoft Edge's protocol on Windows to become the true default browser on Windows 10 and 11

Brave 1.30 introduces a new option for devices running Windows 10 or Windows 11, which allows the browser to become the default browser for Microsoft Edge's internal protocol. Searches and internal pages that Microsoft designed using the protocol, microsoft-edge://, will open in Brave if configured correctly. Windows 10 and Windows...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
The Windows Club

Fix Select the driver to be installed error during Windows installation

We install windows 11/10 on our PCs when we buy a new one or upgrading an old one. Some users are facing Select the driver to be installed during Windows installation error while they are trying to install Windows on their PC. In this guide, we have a few solutions that fix the issue and let you continue with the installation of Windows.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

How To Improve Your Website’s Page Speed

Amine is a tech entrepreneur and writer. He is currently the CMO at Regal Assets and CEO at IronMonk Solutions. If you’re a website owner and you want your marketing dollars to stretch further, you should prioritize SEO. But SEO is a long-term game; in fact, some aspects of an SEO strategy can take months, if not years, to implement. Luckily, however, some can be implemented in the span of hours.
TECHNOLOGY
freecodecamp.org

How to Publish an HTML Website on Netlify or GitHub Pages

You have finished creating your HTML website and you're feeling proud of your hard work. But there is one thing that is still missing: you have no idea how to publish your website. In this tutorial, you will learn how to publish an HTML website using two popular platforms –...
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Xero, Slack suffer outages just as Let's Encrypt root cert expiry downs other websites, services

Updated Websites and apps are suffering or have suffered outages around the world for at least some netizens today due to connectivity issues. Though the exact causes of the IT breakdowns are in many cases not fully known right now, there has been a sudden uptick in downtime right as Let's Encrypt, which provides free HTTPS certificates to a ton of organizations, let one of its root and intermediate certs expire.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

There’s a problem with your Office License

Some Office users are experiencing a license error where they see a message “There’s a problem with your Office License“. This error can be frustrating if you have to get some work done as quickly as possible. In this article, we are going to suggest ways to remove the message.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix Your printer is not receiving the print command issue in Windows 11

Some of the users are facing issues with their printer while they try to print. In this guide, we have some fixes to resolve the situation where Your printer is not receiving the print command in Windows 11/10. Printers are now a necessity in offices and homes due to the...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Commerce Canal Launches Advertising Services Leveraging the Brave Browser & Brave Rewards Network

New York based eCommerce and marketing agency launches advertising services for Brave Browser & Brave Rewards Network targeting over 36 million monthly active users. Commerce Canal, a New York based eCommerce and marketing agency has launched advertising services for Brave, the first global digital ad platform built for privacy. The Brave platform provides a premium, brand safe, opt-in ad ecosystem designed for a future without 3rd party cookies. With this privacy focus comes a highly engaged audience in which nearly 1 in 5 users purchase almost everything online. This audience in increasingly difficult to reach as 6 in 10 users use an ad blocker when using other browsers. The Brave Rewards Network allows the opportunity to target more than 36 million monthly active users via push notifications and sponsored images. Users willing to be served brand advertisements earn rewards via the Basic Attention Token (BAT). Success metrics Commerce Canal will report include:
INTERNET
chromeunboxed.com

Google Photos ‘Memories’ will soon give your browser’s New Tab Page a shot of nostalgia

Now that Chrome has officially rolled out its New Tab Page module for quick access to recently opened Drive Files, that space is no longer sacred. Before, it was just a spot for a search bar, a nice wallpaper, and a few recently visited websites. The company has made it clear that it has intentions to populate it with useful tools and modules moving forward though.
RECIPES
The Windows Club

Fix Bookmark Not defined error in Microsoft Word

If you see a message stating “Error Bookmark Not defined” or “Error Reference source not found” in Microsoft Word, then use the solutions mentioned in this post to fix the issue. What causes error Bookmark not defined in Word?. The Word error “Error Bookmark not defined” or “Error Reference source...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to enable, view, and clear Task Scheduler History in Windows 11

Task Scheduler, the built-in utility from Microsoft lets you schedule any task to initiate automatically. For example, you can create a task for your monthly bills and schedule it and it will automatically open at the scheduled time. All these entries you make to create a task are stored in the Task Scheduler event log but you need to enable the history to check these entries. With just a few tweaks you can easily enable, view, and clear the Task Scheduler history in your Windows 11/10 system.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to fix Outlook error 0x800CCC67

In this post, we will talk about how to fix Outlook Error 0x800CCC67. It is an SMTP protocol error that prevents users from sending email messages. SMTP stands for Simple Mail Transfer Protocol and is used to transfer email messages via an email client. The affected users have stated that they were receiving all emails but were not able to send even a single email message.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy