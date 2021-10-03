InsurAce.io Biweekly Updates (Sep 20 — Oct 03)
Kindly find out below what we have achieved during the past 2 weeks:. Launched new insurance product: Stablecoin De-Peg cover and Bundled cover. InsurAce.io is a decentralized multi-chain insurance protocol, to empower the risk protection infrastructure for the DeFi community. InsurAce.io offers portfolio-based insurance products with optimized pricing models to substantially lower the cost; launches insurance investment functions with flexible underwriting mining programs to create sustainable returns for the participants; and provides coverage for cross-chain DeFi projects to benefit the whole ecosystem.blog.insurace.io
Comments / 0