CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Ad Blockers May Soon Be Dead On Google Chrome

By Imogen Mellor
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many of us have used an ad blocker from time to time. Sometimes ads are just a pain in our backsides and when we just want to be able to see the information we need or the video we want to watch, it feels better to just get rid of ads completely. It's not ideal because it harms the creator of the article or the video we're consuming but that's a personal choice for users to make. However, that might not be the case for much longer as upcoming Google Chrome changes might mean the death of ad blockers.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
techgig.com

Google Chrome users face hacking risk; see safety tips

Google has recently revealed that seven ‘high’ rated security threats have been discovered in Chrome. These vulnerabilities impact. users across all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. Considering the severity of the threat, Google has issued its fourth urgent upgrade warning in 2 months. In this warning, Google...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Update Google Chrome now to fix these two serious security bugs

Google has once again pushed out an update for its Chrome web browser that patches a couple of zero-day vulnerabilities that have publicly available exploits. The two zero-days, tracked as CVE-2021-37975, and CVE-2021-37976 are in fact part of a total of four security issues addressed in Chrome 94.0.4606.71, three of which were discovered by external security researchers.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

How to turn on Google Chrome's dark mode on a computer or mobile device

You can turn on Google Chrome's dark mode through the browser's settings or via your device's settings or system preferences, depending on the device. Chrome's dark mode feature can help with eye strain by keeping backgrounds in a darker shade. To use Chrome dark mode, you should ensure your browser...
COMPUTERS
kaspersky.com

Three vulnerabilities in Google Chrome

Google has released an emergency update for the Chrome browser that addresses three vulnerabilities: CVE-2021-37974, CVE-2021-37975, and CVE-2021-37976. Google experts consider one of the vulnerabilities as critical and the other two as highly dangerous. What’s worse: according to Google cybercriminals have already exploited two of these three vulnerabilities. Therefore, Google...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Li
houstonmirror.com

Google Chrome Users can Now Enjoy DemoAir Completely Free

Vancouver, Canada- DemoAir, a popular screen recording solution developed by Wondershare, is now available for free. It is one of the most resourceful Google Chrome extensions that can record a system's screen or webcam. The recording tool can also be integrated with numerous other platforms and provides a lightweight user-friendly experience.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Google is working on per-website auto-darkening for Chrome for Android

Google Chrome for Android lets you automatically darken websites but the setting is system-wide for all websites you browse. This may not be ideal however, and Google is working on a way to make this setting per-website instead. In Chrome Canary for Android there is a new section in the...
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Google Chrome will soon show you suggestions for Drive files when you open a new tab

Due to the fact that Google Chrome is used by billions of people all over the globe, the browser is regularly updated with new features and improvements to cater to the ever-changing needs of its user base. Just yesterday, we learned that Chrome is likely getting rounded corners to match the design language of Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 release. Now, Google has revealed that it will soon start surfacing Drive files when you open a new tab in Chrome.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Ad Blockers#Techradar#Api
The Windows Club

Fix White or blank Screen issue in Google Chrome

In this article, we will be discussing how you can fix the error where Google Chrome launches with a white or a blank screen. Commonly known as the WSOD (White Screen of Death), it is not as concerning as issues like BSOD, and can be fixed by tweaking a few areas of your browser settings. The most common reasons behind this issue are corrupted cache files, incompatible extensions, and hardware acceleration, so our solutions are going to be directed at solving them as well.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google has a cunning plan to break your ad blocker

Google has shared that its Chrome browser extensions written under the deprecated Manifest V2 specification will cease to function in January 2023, inadvertently disabling several add-ons such as ad-blockers. Manifest V3, claims Google, addresses many of the security issues with the existing framework, which enabled extensions to undo the browser's...
INTERNET
latesthackingnews.com

Google Chrome Patched Another Zero-Day Bug Within A Month

Recently, Google has released another major update for Chrome users. The new update addresses a single zero-day bug affecting the Chrome browsers. Indeed, an exclusive update patching a single security issue hints at the severity of the matter. Therefore, users should promptly update their Chrome browser versions on their devices.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
threatpost.com

Google Emergency Update Fixes Two Chrome Zero Days

This is the second pair of zero days that Google’s fixed this month, all four of which have been actively exploited in the wild. Google has pushed out an emergency Chrome update to fix yet another pair of zero days – the second pair this month – that are being exploited in the wild.
INTERNET
Android Police

Google’s adding Drive file shortcuts to the new tab page in Chrome

If you’re constantly hard at work on a document or spreadsheet in Google Drive, you’re well aware of how frustrating it is to reopen these files every time your browser closes. Last year, Google made it a little easier to access files from the Omnibox in Chrome, but it could always be faster to access. With the latest update to the new tab page, you can load into documents directly without relying on a single tap on your keyboard.
INTERNET
Tom's Guide

New Chrome extension rules could hobble ad blockers

Google announced this week that Chrome browser extensions written to conform only with its outgoing Manifest V2 specification may no longer function come January 2023. Afterward, Chrome will support only extensions that conform to the Manifest V3 rules — and that could mean the end of some ad blockers and privacy extensions.
INTERNET
SlashGear

Chrome Side Search panel will keep you from having to leave Google

Once upon a time, there was a small movement among web browser extensions to introduce side panels for things like tab navigation and other useful pieces of UI. Browser makers themselves seem to have frowned on such an interface, but it seems that the tables have turned recently. Google is apparently starting to reclaim the sides of Chrome for additional information, like Reading lists and Google Lens searches. Now it is working on another panel that’s designed to keep you living in Google land, even when you’ve turned away to another web page.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tom's Guide

Update Google Chrome now to fix these flaws being attacked by hackers

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Google has patched Chrome on the desktop to fix two "zero-day" flaws being already actively exploited by hackers in the wild, as well as two other vulnerabilities. You'll need to update Chrome as well as any related browsers you have to stay safe.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Google teases Pixel 6 even more, publishes an ad saying it is ‘coming soon’

Google Pixel 6 might be the most anticipated smartphone of 2021. All the companies including Apple, Samsung, and even OnePlus release their new flagship smartphone every year. However, Google has fallen behind the competition in the recent years. But when Google previewed Pixel 6 in August, it got us really excited. True high-end glass and metal body, out-of-the-box design, and for the first time, a custom Tensor SoC.
CELL PHONES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy