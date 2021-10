BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NA3HL Ice Hockey Texas RoadRunners brought the thunder tonight in an impressive 4-2 WIN over the El Paso Rhinos. After losing a nail biter game last night in a 6 round shoot out, El Paso drew first blood tonight with a goal from Colin Clough. Y Neckar of The RoadRunners answered back 4 min later with a great shot to tie the game 1-1. RoadRunner Samuel Bourdon would get the go ahead goal making the game 2-1 and would be followed up by a goal from RoadRunners Jack Herron late in the 1st to make the score 3-1 at the end of the period.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO