Dallas, TX

We attended PXG’s store opening in Dallas to get a first-hand look at Bob Parsons’ evolving business strategy

By Mike Stachura
Golf Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the PXG store opening last week in Dallas, there were seven Super Bowls, three Grammys and nine major championships milling about in a crowd that felt like a roomful of other people’s money. But everyone from silver-haired single-digits to Met Gala fashionistas was there to see the man whose barking baritone echoes through Golf Channel broadcasts more than those of Rich Lerner or Brandel Chamblee. PXG founder and CEO (and commercial voice-over specialist) Bob Parsons was there to christen the company’s 11th standalone store and celebrate what he called his company’s “overly simplistic” game plan for success.

