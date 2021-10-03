Maplewood’s Funky Fun Art brings magic to campers
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The delay in school starting allowed Funky Fun Art to extend its summer offerings into September and offer additional weeks of camp. Funky Fun Art in Maplewood welcomed more than 400 campers to its magical “Enchanted Forest” this summer. Campers, who were transformed into fairies, gnomes, elves, pixies, trolls and goblins, entered magical, colorful studios where they spent the day working on art projects and playing games. Fun theme weeks kept campers engaged all summer, as did daily surprises, including, messy paint explosions, YouTube videos, Jellyfish Day, slime and potions, Snow Cone Day and much more.essexnewsdaily.com
