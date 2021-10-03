'Today's Game is Our Biggest of the Season so Far' - Jordan Henderson Explains The Importance of Today's Fixture

Liverpool v Manchester City is always a massive game. For the past four years, this fixture has been one of the most important games in the League

City and Liverpool are usually going head-to-head in the Premier League title race and this season is no different.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

This game isn't just important to the fans, it's also important to the players and Liverpool's skipper, Jordan Henderson, has explained how big the fixture is.

“Today's game is our biggest of the season so far. The Premier League table tells us this, recent history tells us this. They are the reigning champions and someone will have to take their crown because City won't be handing it over.

“There is a lot of talk about the rivalry between our two clubs, but for the most part this is built on respect and competition. It would be ridiculous if you didn't recognise their quality and respect them for it.

Imagn USA

“I can guarantee that when the game kicks off at 4.30pm today the overriding factor will be respect. If you don't know how good the opposition are and respect that, how can you possibly beat them?”

Hopefully Henderson can lead Liverpool to a victory today and get us an important three points!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook