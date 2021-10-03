CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'Today's Game is Our Biggest of the Season so Far' - Jordan Henderson Explains The Importance of Today's Fixture

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

Liverpool v Manchester City is always a massive game. For the past four years, this fixture has been one of the most important games in the League

City and Liverpool are usually going head-to-head in the Premier League title race and this season is no different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9lvK_0cFlaTLg00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

This game isn't just important to the fans, it's also important to the players and Liverpool's skipper, Jordan Henderson, has explained how big the fixture is.

“Today's game is our biggest of the season so far. The Premier League table tells us this, recent history tells us this. They are the reigning champions and someone will have to take their crown because City won't be handing it over.

“There is a lot of talk about the rivalry between our two clubs, but for the most part this is built on respect and competition. It would be ridiculous if you didn't recognise their quality and respect them for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OVB3_0cFlaTLg00
Imagn USA

“I can guarantee that when the game kicks off at 4.30pm today the overriding factor will be respect. If you don't know how good the opposition are and respect that, how can you possibly beat them?”

Hopefully Henderson can lead Liverpool to a victory today and get us an important three points!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

'We've got to learn from our mistakes - there's a long way to go' - Jordan Henderson on Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester City

The enthralling encounter at Anfield on Sunday between these two heavyweights will have left Liverpool supporters coming away from the match with mixed feelings. Manchester City dominated the first half making it impossible for the Reds to get a foothold in the game. Jurgen Klopp however rallied his troops and his team were much more like their old selves in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jordan Henderson on Brentford lessons, Salah's 100 league goals and more

Jordan Henderson accepted there is 'a lot of room for improvement' after Liverpool had to settle for a point from a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw at Brentford. The Reds trailed in the first half of the Premier League contest, then got themselves in front thanks to Diogo Jota’s header and Mohamed Salah’s 100th top-flight goal for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Pochettino Evaluates Neymar’s Performances So Far This Season

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has had a promising start to the season. The Brazilian has not had his way with scoring multiple key goals but has been influential as a playmaker. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino stands much impressed with Neymar’s play this season. During a press conference ahead of PSG’s...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Henderson
AFP

Saudi consortium completes takeover of Newcastle United

A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United on Thursday despite warnings from Amnesty International that the deal represented "sportswashing" of the Gulf kingdom's human rights record. The English top-flight said it had settled legal disputes that had initially stalled the takeover process, and received "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi Arabian government would not control the club. "The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media," the Premier League said in a statement. "Following the completion of the Premier League's owners' and directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
The Independent

Premier League club Newcastle bought by Saudi sovereign fund

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund completed a buyout of Premier League club Newcastle on Thursday, giving hope to fans dreaming of a first title in almost a century but concerning human rights activists that the kingdom had gained a foothold in the world's richest soccer league.Supporters descended on the club's St. James' Park stadium, some chanting “we are Saudis, we do what we want" and others singing “we’ve got our club back" amid the promise of long-desired investment. The 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover had been pursued since 2017 but stalled and then collapsed last year over concerns about how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Manchester City
The Independent

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not ‘distracted’ by social media critics after difficult start

Manchester United football director John Murtough told supporters that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff are sticking to their plan and ignoring social media criticism after a mixed start to the new season.United have won five but lost three of their opening 10 games this season and sit fourth in the Premier League table, despite a relatively favourable set of opening fixtures.Solskjaer has come under early scrutiny after a summer which saw the high-profile arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, followed by the return of United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.The United manager is yet to win his first piece of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA
The Independent

James Ward-Prowse backs England star Phil Foden to ‘go a long way’ in football

James Ward-Prowse has backed England colleague Phil Foden to go a “long, long way” after his starring role in the World Cup qualifying victory in Andorra Foden ran the show against the Group I minnows, twice picking out fine passes which led to Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scoring on the way to a 5-0 win.Tammy Abraham added a third before Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved and Jack Grealish completed the rout with his first England goal.But it was the display of 21-year-old Foden which caught the eye, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate purring...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from England Under-21s

Boss Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from his England Under-21s The Young Lions face Andorra on Monday having blown a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.They sit third in Group G, five points behind leaders the Czech Republic having played a game less, in the race to reach Euro 2023.England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw in Andorra a year ago and Carsley knows his young squad are not the finishing article.He said: “I’m often guilty of this, my expectation of this squad is I want them to be perfect every game. With the...
SPORTS
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
161
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy