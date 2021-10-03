CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This One-Pan Dish Simplifies Eggplant Parmesan (And Makes Great Leftovers)

MindBodyGreen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Let's talk eggplant (or aubergine, depending on where you live) parmesan: It's a delicious and hearty vegetarian meal but honestly can be a bit labor-intensive. So when I saw that Lizzie Kamenetzky features a low-lift take on the dish in her upcoming cookbook Batch But Better (coming November 2), I knew it would quickly become a staple in my winter dinner rotation.

www.mindbodygreen.com

