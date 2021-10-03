This One-Pan Dish Simplifies Eggplant Parmesan (And Makes Great Leftovers)
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Let's talk eggplant (or aubergine, depending on where you live) parmesan: It's a delicious and hearty vegetarian meal but honestly can be a bit labor-intensive. So when I saw that Lizzie Kamenetzky features a low-lift take on the dish in her upcoming cookbook Batch But Better (coming November 2), I knew it would quickly become a staple in my winter dinner rotation.www.mindbodygreen.com
Comments / 0