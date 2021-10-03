CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to 3,200 pedophiles worked in French Catholic Church since 1950, independent commission says

(CNN) — Between 2,900 and 3,200 pedophile clergymen have worked in the French Catholic Church since the 1950s, the president of an independent commission on sexual abuse told CNN Sunday. "We had to cross historical, sociological, medical and psychiatric perspectives. We had to call upon skills in the area of...

Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Catholic Church sets up specialist hospitals for LGBTQ+ 'cure'

The Catholic Church has set up specialist hospitals in the country to help treat LGBTQ+ people. This was made known by the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference Archbishop Philip Naameh on Joy News. According to him, there are roadmaps to help sensitize Catholics and the general public on issues...
RELIGION
Pope Francis
BBC

Catholic Church in Scotland sets up abuse watchdog

The Catholic Church in Scotland is setting up an independent watchdog to deal with abuse complaints against members of the clergy. The move follows a number of sex scandals where the church was accused of failing to respond to concerns. The church said the Scottish Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (SCSSA)...
RELIGION
The Independent

Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Scotland Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland's bishops also were preparing for a visit.But Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican delegation would be led by the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who acts as the prime minister of the Holy See.No explanation was given, but Francis,...
WORLD
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
KTLA

Pope calls on lawmakers worldwide to quickly reach consensus on fighting climate change

Pope Francis on Saturday called on lawmakers worldwide to overcome “the narrow confines” of partisan politics to quickly reach consensus on fighting climate change. The pope addressed parliamentarians who were in Rome for a preparatory meeting before the U.N’s annual climate conference, which begins in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31. Francis referred to a joint appeal […]
RELIGION
The Independent

Catholic bishops urge Missouri leaders to end executions

Leaders of the four Roman Catholic dioceses in Missouri are urging state leaders to end the use of the death penalty, after a convicted killer of three was executed despite a request for clemency from the pope.Ernest Johnson was executed Tuesday evening, the first Missouri execution in 16 months and the seventh in the U.S. this year. Johnson, 61, admitted killing convenience store workers Mary Bratcher, Mabel Scruggs and Fred Jones during a closing-time robbery in Columbia in 1994. ...
RELIGION
CBS Miami

Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged.   The vandals even went to the extremes...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
AFP

Ex-Nazi guard, 100, refuses to discuss atrocities at trial

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer said at the trial opening on Thursday. However, Schuetz "will not speak, but will only provide information about his personal situation" at the trial, his lawyer Stefan Waterkamp told the court.
EUROPE
CNN

100-year-old goes on trial in Germany accused of 3,518 Nazi war crimes

Berlin, Germany (CNN) — The trial of a 100-year-old former SS guard starts Thursday in the German town of Brandenburg an der Havel. He is accused of being an accessory to murder in 3,518 cases dating from his time as a guard at the Nazi concentration camp in Sachsenhausen, according to the Neuruppin public prosecutor's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
elizabethton.com

Christians believe God’s every word

Dear Rev. Graham: Why do Christians believe that they have the only religion that leads to heaven? — H.B. Dear H.B.: Christians believe God’s every word. Jesus said, “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10). Who doesn’t want to...
RELIGION
CNN

Nobel winner Maria Ressa vows to fight for facts and the rule of law

(CNN Business) — For journalist Maria Ressa, reporting the news has always been the priority. But the newly honored Nobel Peace Prize winner says she has been forced to "become the news" simply because of her determination to do the job properly and defend the rule of law. A day...
ASIA
CBS New York

Students At Sacred Heart Of Jesus In Queens Forge Special Bond With Beatified Teen Carlo Acutis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager who built a website and loved Pokemon is one step away from sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, students in Queens forged a special connection with this millennial religious role model Thursday. At Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bayside, students learned about a likely soon-to-be saint who surfed the net and enjoyed PlayStation: Italian teenager Carlo Acutis. “Young people are very inspired by Carlo. He’s a lot like me and other young children,” said student Claudia Gilbert. “Hopefully we can become more like him, more interested in God, become closer to him like...
QUEENS, NY
AFP

Sierra Leone formally abolishes 'inhumane' death penalty

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio on Friday signed a bill abolishing the death penalty, becoming the latest African state to ban capital punishment. The move comes after lawmakers in the West African country voted to end capital punishment in July, replacing the punishment with life imprisonment or a minimum 30-year jail term. "As a nation, we have today exorcised horrors of a cruel past," Bio said in a statement, adding that capital punishment is "inhumane". "We today affirm our belief in the sanctity of life," he added.
AFRICA
