The Atlanta Braves return home for the final homestand of the 2021 regular season and will be looking to lock up their fourth straight NL East crown. The Braves just completed a 7-3 road trip, not counting a 6-5 loss to the Padres in a suspended game that started all the way back on July 21. Atlanta has won three straight, but are just 7-9 in the head-to-head series with the Phillies this season. Philadelphia comes into the series having won seven of ten and went 5-2 on their final homestand of the season. The Phillies are 34-41 on the road while the Braves are 37-37 at Truist Park. Here are three things to keep an eye on in the series.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO