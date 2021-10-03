CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals, Twins ready to cross finish line of long season

KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

As the saying goes, a baseball season is a marathon — not a sprint. But even a marathon can feature a finishing kick. The Kansas City Royals (74-87) will host the Minnesota Twins (72-89) on Sunday as both teams cross the finish line of the 162-game season. The Twins will...

www.krqe.com

drgnews.com

Twins’ Loss To Royals Assures Last-Place Finish

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Salvador Perez went hitless on a night when every other Royals starter had at least one hit, and Kansas City beat the Minnesota Twins 11-6 Friday. With the loss, the Twins were assured of finishing in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the last two years.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals get blanked by Twins, setting up season-ending rubber match

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Royals, they couldn’t carry over any of the hits or runs from Friday night’s offensive outburst into Saturday’s game. One night after their highest-scoring game since the All-Star break, the Royals were held to three hits in a 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in front of an announced 22,321 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night. The Royals were shut out for the ninth time this year, the first time since August 24, at the Houston Astros.
MLB
kion546.com

Perez hitless, rest of Royals bats busy; Twins finish last

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez went hitless on a night when every other Royals starter had at least one hit, and Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 11-6. With the loss, the Twins were assured of finishing in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the last two years. Perez, who leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs, went 0 for 4 and was hit by a pitch. All the other Kansas City starters either scored or drove in a run. Hunter Dozier, who homered, and Whit Merrifield each had three hits. Jonathan Heasley picked up his first major league win. He allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.
MLB
Hutch Post

Royals win Friday over Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez went hitless on a night when every other Royals starter had at least one hit, and Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 11-6. With the loss, the Twins were assured of finishing in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the last two years. Perez, who leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs, went 0 for 4 and was hit by a pitch. All the other Kansas City starters either scored or drove in a run.
MLB
Fox17

Tigers fall to Twins, will finish below .500 for fifth straight season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Miguel Sano homered and Minnesota pitchers shut down Detroit until the ninth inning, as the Twins beat the Tigers 3-2. Jorge Alcala (4-6) earned the win with a perfect inning in relief of starter Charlie Barnes. Tyler Duffey, Caleb Thielbar, Ralph Garza Jr. each pitched scoreless innings...
MLB
Yardbarker

Royals out-slug Twins in 11-6 win

They’re not gonna lose 90 this year! It was a track meet on Friday night, as the Royals beat the Twins, 11-6, at Kauffman Stadium. Straight out of the chute, the Royals hit the ground running, as the first four men to come to the plate reach. Whit Merrifield, who had three hits, singled. Nicky Lopez singled. Salvador Perez got hit by a pitch. A wild pitch scored Merrifield. Andrew Benintendi walked. The next three men made outs, but Carlos Santana’s groundout scored a second run. 2-0. In the third, four more hits for the Royals occurred, with base knocks from Hunter Dozier and Bert Mondesi doubling the lead to 4-0. Minnesota got a run back in the fourth, but the Royals one-upped it on an Andrew Benintendi two-run double in the home half. 6-1. Hunter Dozier homered in the fifth. Cam Gallagher singled home Mondesi. 8-1. Minnesota got three in the sixth, but so did the Royals. Michael A. Taylor, Gallagher, and Merrifield hit three consecutive RBI singles to bring Kansas City to 11 runs. To.
MLB
Twinkie Town

Game 160: Twins at Royals

Time: 7:10 Central. Vegas Line: -135 MIN / KC +115. Weather: Slight chance thunderstorms, start temp 73°. Since the announced starters for this one as of late Thursday are John Gant (who shouldn’t be a starter next year) and TBD (who will lead the league in night-before Announced Starts, always does), let’s skip the Stats and go right to a preview of Twins Territory, 2031.
BASEBALL
Twinkie Town

Twins 4, Royals 0: A season like a fantasy camp slide

I guess it serves me right for taking potshots at Griffin Jax before the game — well, really, it serves all of us right. I did Twins Territory proud this evening, by antagonizing tonight’s starting pitcher and sufficiently motivating him to turn in his best start in weeks. As we...
MLB
Royals Review

2021 Penultimate Gamethread: Twins at Royals

For the past several years I have written the Saturday gamethreads. I fully intend to continue into next year, but for now, this is where we will say, “See you later!” The Royals only have one more game to play after this one, and it will not be on a Saturday so if you want to see any more of my writing about the Royals you’ll be forced to check out the Hok Talk articles.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tigers at Twins preview: Tarik Skubal looks to finish his season on a high note

Just when the Detroit Tigers were rolling through the best teams in baseball and looking like they’d finish the 2021 season on a serious roll, matchups with their mediocre AL Central foes has brought them back to Earth. After taking two series against the Tampa Bay Rays, one against the Milwaukee Brewers, and one against the Chicago White Sox, the Tigers have been downed by Kansas City and now the Minnesota Twins. On Thursday night, they’ll look to avoid the sweep in Minneapolis.
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins, Royals start three-game series to conclude 2021 season

KANSAS CITY — The Twins finish the 2021 season with a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium that starts today (7:10 p.m., BSN). The Twins need a sweep to pass the Royals and avoid last place in the American League Central. John Gant (5-10, 3.74 ERA) will start for the Twins...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins pitchers combine for three-hit shutout of Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO. — You never forget your first big-league start, and in Griffin Jax's case, it came at Kauffman Stadium almost exactly three months ago. But Jax may want to substitute the memory of his final start of 2021, on the same Kansas City mound, for that one. Jax...
MLB
gowatertown.net

Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 in their final game of the season. Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs. The Twins ended the season at 73-89 and in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years. The Royals finished at 74-88.
MLB
