Colts vs Dolphins 2021: How to stream in Week 4, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The 2021 NFL season is 23.5 percent complete for the Miami Dolphins. There is still a lot of football left to be played, but the 1-3 Dolphins have got to make some serious changes if they are going to salvage was what supposed to be a season with a potential playoff berth. This team, as it has performed over the past few weeks, is not what was expected, it is not was is acceptable, and it is not what is going to get the job done.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO