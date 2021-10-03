CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early fireworks from Jayden Reed were the catalyst to MSU's comfortable victory

By Jared Ramsey
State News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When it was 4th down before they even kicked it, I was over there and I called it,” Walker said with a grin. “I was like 'he's gonna take this one to the crib.'”. Reed lived up to Walker’s prediction, taking the punt 88 yards for a touchdown to start the scoring tonight. It was his second consecutive punt return for a touchdown dating back to last week’s game-tying return against Nebraska, and the second time that he has scored on the first play of the game for the Spartans this season.

statenews.com

