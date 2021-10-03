Saldier far too good in Tipperary Grade Three

Saldier after his victory in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle at Tipperary (Alan Magee/PA)

Saldier dominated the Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle to complete a quick Grade Three double for champion trainer Willie Mullins at Tipperary

Danny Mullins always had the 4-7 favourite and dual Grade One-winning hurdler to the fore – and although their clear lead was eroded approaching the straight, Saldier had plenty in reserve to stretch his superiority back to three lengths at the line.

Darasso got closest to him, with Jason The Militant keeping on with promise too on his first start of the new campaign to take a four-length third.

The winning jockey said: “It was a good performance, and I suppose he was entitled to do that

“It was always going to be a competitive race, but the fitness edge was a help to him.

“He was a bit fiddly at the second-last – but three strides later he picked up again.”

Saldier was following up his Galway Hurdle victory back in July, when Patrick Mullins was on board.

Having replaced his namesake here, Mullins added: “He’s shown a good spark, and hopefully he can go on.

“He once promised to be a really good horse, and hopefully he can make steps back towards that.”

Purple Mountain was the first Grade Three winner on the card for the Closutton yard in the opening Joe Mac Novice Hurdle, coasting home six lengths clear in the end – but only after the last-flight departure of San Salvador.

She was good and brave over the last two. She travelled well, and when I got stuck into her she found plenty

The outcome was far from certain, with the latter still in a near two-length lead but being strongly challenged when taking a heavy fall.

Purple Mountain was Mullins’ apparent second-string behind favourite Arctic Warrior, who was midfield until losing his position quickly to be eventually pulled up.

Sean O’Keeffe held up the 17-2 winner, off the pace set by Annie G and San Salvador, before closing at the end of the back straight.

After the dramatic departure of the six-year-old mare’s chief rival, it was left to 100-1 shot Bonarc to stay on from the rear into second at the line.

O’Keeffe said: “I felt I was coming with a good run and, with a good jump at the last, that I’d beat JJ (Slevin, on San Salvador).

“She was good and brave over the last two. She travelled well, and when I got stuck into her she found plenty.

“She’ll have no trouble staying two and a half miles.”

That’s what I’ve been fighting to get fit for - ones like that

Gin On Lime emphatically prevented a Mullins clean sweep of the Grade Three prizes, dominating the O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum Novice Chase from start to finish.

Henry de Bromhead’s five-year-old mare also provided Robbie Power with a win on his first ride back following the back surgery which ruled him out of the Galway Festival this summer.

A prolific winner, Gin On Lime was sent off the 7-4 favourite to turn the tables on Fan De Blues – after finishing second to Mullins’ representative at Galway.

She duly did so, in receipt of weight this time, with Fan De Blues having to settle for minor honours as a 12-length runner-up who never seriously threatened to reel in the winner.

Power said: “That’s what I’ve been fighting to get fit for – ones like that.

“I’ve been riding out for three weeks and I’ve been working hard on my fitness. I don’t think I’ve ever put as much effort into being fit to come back – and I feel great.

“I thought on her run in Galway and getting 7lb she would reverse places with Fan De Blues, but I didn’t for one minute think it would be that easy. She is probably a shade better going left-handed as well.

Henry de Bromhead (right) was the winning trainer in the O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum Novice Chase (PA) (PA Archive)

“She’s a brilliant jumper, and so quick through the air as well. She puts a lot of novices under pressure with the way that she jumps. That’s probably her best performance so far, and there is a lot to look forward with her.”

De Bromhead added: “She was brilliant. I’m delighted for Robbie on his first ride back. It’s great to see him back, and to do it as well as she did – brilliant.

“She’s been great for us, and we’ve had some season with her. She was a little bit unlucky in Galway, but otherwise it’s been faultless.

“She seemed to like the return to two and a half miles. I think that’s more her trip.

“Coming here I was hoping that, if we ran well here, we might look at the two-and-a-half-miler at Cheltenham in November, and then I’d say we’ll put her away.”