‘Saturday Night Live’ tries to spoof NFL on Fox, Joe Buck, and Troy Aikman in painfully unfunny sketch

The New York Giants are not in the same class as the Dallas Cowboys. So says retired Cowboy and FOX analyst Troy Aikman. “The amount of pressure that this offense puts on an opponent — because they are so explosive that there’s a lot of pressure for an opposing offense to feel that they’ve got to go do something every time they have the ball,” Aikman told The Muse this week. “And if they don’t, they’re going to be down two scores. That’s going to be the challenge for the Giants. They’re coming off a big win, but they’re, in my opinion — and I understand in the NFL anybody can beat anybody and all that — but [the Giants] aren’t in Dallas’ class as far as I’m concerned.”

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO