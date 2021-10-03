Jake Paul and His Brother Aren’t Ready to Tangle with Mike Tyson

Recently, legendary boxer Mike Tyson addressed the idea of fighting YouTubers turned fighters Logan and Jake Paul for an absurd amount of money.

In the last couple of years, the brothers have surprisingly become a huge draw in the boxing world. Although their bouts are considered exhibition matches at best and celebrity bouts at worst, they pull in enormous audiences.

Of course, enormous audiences translates to big paydays as well. And that’s why the Paul brothers have plenty of suitors that would love to get in the ring with either of them. Evidently, “Iron Mike” would even enter the ring if the price is right.

“Hell yeah,” Tyson said on his “Hotboxin‘” podcast about if he’d fight Logan or Jake Paul. “That would be a lot of money.”

The two brothers are most well-known for rising to fame as internet personalities. But each has dedicated themselves to boxing in recent years, which many took as a gimmick more than anything at first. However, the siblings have continued to perform fairly well in their short boxing careers.

Most recently, Jake Paul won by decision against UFC star Tyron Woodley in late August. Additionally, Logan Paul took on one of the greatest boxers ever when he fought Floyd Mayweather in June. Mayweather won by decision, but many were impressed that Logan hung around the whole fight.

Mike Tyson’s guest on the podcast episode was rapper Freddie Gibbs who said he was “sick of seeing all these Jake Paul fights.”

“Well, that’s the money fight,” Tyson responded. “Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them.”

The former heavyweight champion also added that he’d prefer to fight Logan Paul instead of Jake Paul.

“$100 million bucks? They’ll do anything,” Tyson added.

Mike Tyson Weighs In on Who Won Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Fight

Last month, Mike Tyson shared his opinion on who won the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight. The bout wasn’t nearly as easy for Paul as his previous fight against another UFC star Ben Askren. In that fight, Paul knocked out Askren in the first round.

Yet his bout against Woodley went the distance with fans and analysts sharing mixed opinions about who truly won the fight. Tyson chimed in with his own thoughts on the fight.

Jake Paul won on a split decision at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The judges scored the bout 77-75, 75-77,78-74 for Paul. The win takes Paul’s amateur record to 4-0 as he continues to navigate his way into a professional boxing career. That said, many didn’t find the decision as clear-cut as others.

According to TMZ, Tyson thought Paul won the fight fair and square though. He commended Woodley for the hard-fought match but stuck with the judge’s decision this time.

“Jake Paul won. I love Jake Paul. Tyron Woodley did his best,” Tyson told TMZ about Jake Paul’s win.