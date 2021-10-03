CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito: Dog the Bounty Hunter Gets Feet Wet Searching for Brian Laundrie, Provides Weekend Update

By Leanne Stahulak
 6 days ago
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s working around the clock to hunt down Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Even on the weekend, Dog continues to search for the missing man.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, vowed to bring in Laundrie after he disappeared on Sept. 14. The bounty hunter spent the last week working on a lead that put Laundrie and his family in Fort De Soto Park near St. Petersburg, Florida, in early September. Turns out the family did stay at the park from Sept. 6-8, and now Dog’s searching it for clues that Gabby Petito’s boyfriend is still around.

Earlier today, he provided an update on his search of nearby islands close to the park. Dog’s official Twitter account posted a video of Dog wading through waist-deep water off the coast, heading in towards a swampy-looking area with boat and ground crews.

“The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida. #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie,” the post’s caption read.

Dog’s also teamed up with a special expert K-9 unit to track down Gabby Petito’s boyfriend. Michael Hadsell, the president of Peace River K9 Search and Rescue, spoke with WSNN-TV News about the search so far.

“I wasn’t a big believer in the Fort De Soto when it first started,” he revealed. “But after working out there, yesterday, I’m like, ‘Wow, we may be really into something.’”

One of the leads they investigated shows Laundrie potentially kayaking around Fort De Soto Park near the mouth of Tampa Bay. The teams are exploring five interconnected islands that cover 1,136 acres.

“We did find some campsites. We did find some evidence of kayaks near the campsites so it is possible that Brian’s out there,” Hadsell said.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Teams Up With K-9 Team to Track Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend, Laundrie

Hadsell said the K-9 units joined Dog the Bounty Hunter on a boat as they tried to track down Gabby Petito’s boyfriend.

“We can circle these smaller islands,” Hadsell explained. “If there is any human odor being produced from the island, the dogs will alert, and then we’ll send teams to go check it out.”

So far, Dog hasn’t reported any other concrete findings from the K-9 unit or other sources. Hadsell said it doesn’t help that Laundrie’s family aren’t contributing to the search. Their help could make the K-9 unit’s job a lot easier.

“The parents as you know are being uncooperative,” Hadsell said. “So, we don’t have any scent articles or anything from Brian to be able to use it as a target odor for our dogs to work on. So, we do what we call ‘general human scent.’”

BigGee
4d ago

The whole thing is a total joke are you kidding me dog the bounty Hunter the FBI local police and none of them can find this guy

Cc south Carolina
5d ago

this is real life not a TV show that's set up and does he have to trash the parents everytime he talks they may really not know anything isn't that slander

