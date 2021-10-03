SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 84

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, Deputy Editor Ryan Chapman and Multimedia Director Josh Callaway escaped the grips of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and hit the road to recap Oklahoma's 37-31 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

Josh guided the ship through the poorly lit Kansas State Highway system as OU finally beat Chris Klieman behind a much improved performance from the Oklahoma o-line and offense as a whole.

Spencer Rattler responded to the "haters" and carded perhaps his best performance to date in a Sooner uniform, while the defense still has some work to do to be considered one of the nation's elite units.

Listen: https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-6553s-10f5729