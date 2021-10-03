CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Daily Horoscope: October 3, 2021

Vice
Vice
 6 days ago

We’re in an analytical, introspective mood as the moon enters Virgo at 4:38 AM. Exciting ideas are revisited as Mercury retrograde in Libra connects with Jupiter in Aquarius at 8:05 PM. Things may be delayed and it might not be the right time to make commitments, but it is an exciting time to brainstorm and explore ideas.

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
elpaisanoonline.com

Weekly Horoscope: September 27 – October 3

Aries: This week you may find yourself with restless energy. You may not know what to do with yourself due to this energy. Aries you are usually a high level energy person meaning that you thrive on your energy. You might be feeling restless because of something you are going through alone. On the bright side, once you deal with this issue you will feel a sense of accomplishment and almost an immediate sense of relief once that restlessness is out of your way.
LIFESTYLE
elpaisanoonline.com

Weekly Horoscopes: October 4-10

This week doing a good deed might not be the most pleasant thing to do. Following your conscience can be rewarding. Doing what is right is very fulfilling. Therefore be ready to be rewarded back for your good deeds. Pisces. This week will be a great time to reflect on...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 10 to 16, 2021

Our never ending “summer break” concludes this week when Saturn stations direct on the 10th. Since May, the planet of discipline, structure and responsibilities has been retrograde, allowing us to consider what’s really worth the effort. Now, we must—slowly but surely—move ahead with the plan. Luckily, this week brings a series of uplifting and supportive aspects as an antidote to the tense, passive aggressive fog that’s hung over the last few weeks. Venus sextiles both Mercury retrograde and Saturn, connecting our thoughts with our actions. Then, on the 15th, the sun makes a trine to expansive Jupiter—an aspect that’s like sunshine on a cloudy day—found in the birth charts of Orlando Bloom and Cameron Diaz, both known for their smile. There’s positivity to spare. Let’s lap it up.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For October 2021

October feels like season two of September. That is, we are confronted with the ways we fail and struggle. And the bulk of the work is not about how to not make mistakes but how to manage, process and recover from them. A new moon in Libra conjunct Mars occurs...
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy