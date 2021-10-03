Better Result, Same Concern
Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. After being schooled by a near complete Sens line-up on Friday, the Canadiens came up with a better effort on Saturday and signed a 2-1 win over an Ottawa squad that included less NHLers. The game was also Brendan Gallagher’s return to action and the alternate captain did not disappoint, scoring the Canadiens’ first goal and giving his all as always even throwing his body in front of the puck to block shots. There’s something worrying about Gallagher trying to block shots in exhibition games, but the man just can’t help himself, he’s always all in. Nick Suzuki scored the game winning goal 21 seconds into the 3rd period.hockeybuzz.com
Comments / 0