Better Result, Same Concern

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. According to Dominique Ducharme, when his troops heard the news about Carey Price, they were shaken up and that was understandable, Brendan Gallagher said it best, for them he’s Pricey, he handled everything. Speaking from the heart, the alternate captain said that whenever they acquire a new player, they always look at Price like he’s a superhero and while that show respect, it also puts a lot of pressure on in. He also added that he wishes he could have helped him and be there for him like Price has been in the past.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO