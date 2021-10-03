CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Better Result, Same Concern

 6 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. After being schooled by a near complete Sens line-up on Friday, the Canadiens came up with a better effort on Saturday and signed a 2-1 win over an Ottawa squad that included less NHLers. The game was also Brendan Gallagher’s return to action and the alternate captain did not disappoint, scoring the Canadiens’ first goal and giving his all as always even throwing his body in front of the puck to block shots. There’s something worrying about Gallagher trying to block shots in exhibition games, but the man just can’t help himself, he’s always all in. Nick Suzuki scored the game winning goal 21 seconds into the 3rd period.

Good News Day

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. At the start of training camp, there were questions about whether Jake Evans would manage to earn the job of 3rd center or if Ryan Poehling could pass him over, we didn’t even have to wait until the end of camp to find out in the end. The Canadiens announced last night that they signed their former 7th round pick to a three-year one-way contract extension which will earn him $1,700,000 per season. Thus far, Evans has registered 16 points in 60 career games in the NHL, but his production should improve since he’ll see more action this season.
How do you feel about Hockey Players on Social Media? Mon's Buzz

It’s the Monday that starts the LAST week before the return of the NHL regular season, but as I write this the hockey world is in what could best be described as “an awkward pause” moment following Robin Lehner going on twitter Saturday night with a slew of accusations. If true, the accusations are terrible to say the least, and Robin is sure to be lauded for his courage and his honesty, while MANY, many others who were aware of the situations will have a ton to answer to.
And so End the Exhibition Games

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. According to Dominique Ducharme, when his troops heard the news about Carey Price, they were shaken up and that was understandable, Brendan Gallagher said it best, for them he’s Pricey, he handled everything. Speaking from the heart, the alternate captain said that whenever they acquire a new player, they always look at Price like he’s a superhero and while that show respect, it also puts a lot of pressure on in. He also added that he wishes he could have helped him and be there for him like Price has been in the past.
3 Bold Predictions for the St. Louis Blues in 2021-22

Bold predictions are a great part of previewing the hockey season, and it’s no different with the St. Louis Blues. After going through a slight retool, the Blues are looking to rebound from a mediocre 2020-21 season. In my bold predictions piece from last season, I went zero for three,...
Flyers Preseason Gameday: 10/4/2021 vs. BOS

After a day off on Sunday, the Flyers are back in action tonight when they host the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NHL Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers are 1-1-1 in the preseason to...
Detroit loses an exciting preseason contest to Chicago 6-4

Summary - Lucas Raymond looks like the real deal. His play, game after game, just continues to impress. You can read my in game notes below. Essentially, Detroit didn’t start on time. The power play was huge tonight and they climbed back to tie it up in the 3rd. A bad pass by Newpower led to the game winner, and an empty net to close it down.
Battle of Alberta Primer, Flames/Oilers Lines, Things to Watch

Prepare for a treat tonight as both the Flames and Oilers will be rolling out lineups that will be very close to how they will look to begin the season. You know Sutter will be expecting the team to set a physical tone. Let’s take a look at the lineup.
Pettersson, Hughes have arrived; Canucks beat Jets; roster cuts announced

Sunday October 3 - Vancouver Canucks 3 - Winnipeg Jets 2. Sunday was a busy day for the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes were re-introduced to the media after returning to Vancouver with their new contracts in hand. The Canucks then beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 with fans in attendance at Rogers Arena for the first time in more than 18 months. And as the game was winding down, the Canucks announced their first round of training camp cuts, trimming 16 players from the roster.
Hurricane Raymond - Lucas Raymond lives up to the hype

Detroit lost an exciting preseason game to Chicago. . It struck me that, again, Lucas Raymond figured in on the score sheet. He had a goal and an assist, and continues to look like he belongs on this side of I-96. He has 6 points in three games (2G, 4A). He’s easily the most exciting watch on the roster for most fans right now.
Archibald Out Long Term + Oilers Make More Cuts

Some big news broke for the Edmonton Oilers over the weekend. Josh Archibald had not been skating with the club due to feeling "not quite right" and under the weather. Further tests have shown that Archibald has been diagnosed with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscles which restricts blood flow which weakens the rest of the body. Another Oilers player Alex Stalock has the same malady and it looks like Archibald will also be out for the long term.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar tests positive for COVID-19

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar will not coach the club through its last two preseason games, after testing positive for COVID-19. The Avs said assistants Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will coach the team until Bednar’s return. Colorado plays at the Dallas Stars on Thursday night and then hosts the Stars...
Projecting the Carolina Hurricanes’ 23-man roster

GOALIES (2): Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta. This is straightforward - Carolina’s free agent additions will share the net. The bigger question will be whether one of them can emerge as a true starter. FORWARDS (13): Sebastian Aho, Jesper Fast, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Josh Leivo, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Martinook, Martin Necas, Nino...
Projecting the New York Islanders’ 23-man roster

GOALIES (2): Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov. No questions about the team’s two netminders and it's unlikely that the Islanders would use a roster spot for a third goalie, being Cory Schneider. DEFENSE (7): Zdeno Chara, Noah Dobson, Andy Greene, Erik Gustafsson, Scott Mayfield, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock. With the addition...
Ducks sign Ben Hutton to PTO

The Anaheim Ducks announced yesterday that they’ve signed defenseman Ben Hutton to a professional tryout agreement. Hutton started the 2020-21 season with the Ducks, playing in 34 games and registering a goal and five points. He was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline, in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick.
Why Montreal Will WIN the Stanley Cup, Tues Buzz; HBSL live

I continue my POSITIVE Previews where I explain why each of the 32 teams can win the Stanley Cup. If there is one team you NEVER want to bet against it is the Montreal Canadiens. There is no more passionate fanbase and no hockey city where miracles seem to happen more often than in Montreal. The Canadiens pulled one of those rabbits out of the hat last year and in the first year I picked them out of the playoffs in years they went to the Stanley Cup Finals. It was the kind of run that best exemplifies how one play can change everything. That moment came in game 5 in overtime against Toronto.
Roster battle coming down to final stages; Leafs vs. Habs

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering the final stage of training camp, with just two exhibition games remaining and eight days until the start of the regular season against the Montreal Canadiens. The biggest question yet to be answered is whether leading scorer Auston Matthews will be available for the home opener, but over the next few days GM Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe will determine who will comprise the balance of the club’s roster.
