Saints vs. Giants: How to watch, listen, stream and wager on the Week 4 game
Finally. We’re finally back — tens of thousands of New Orleans Saints fans are headed for the Caesars Superdome to pack the house for the first time in what feels like ten years, with a winless New York Giants team reluctantly stepping up to challenge them. Here’s everything you need to know so you can catch the game.
New York Giants (0-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-1)
When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET/Noon CT
Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.
Referee: Brad Rogers
The game will be broadcast regionally on FOX affiliates, with Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert in the booth and Sara Walsh reporting from the sideline. If you live in one of these blue areas, you’ll get the game:
Other options for keeping up with the game:
- Streaming: NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).
- Radio: The flagship is available locally on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (check here for full list of affiliate stations)
Betting lines are from Tipico Sports via Sportsbook Wire
- Money line: Giants +290 (bet $100 to win $290) Saints -380 (bet $380 to win $100)
- Against the spread (ATS): Giants +7.5 (-115) Saints -7.5 (-107)
- Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -108 U: -112)
