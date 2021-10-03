ClimYounger Generation Will Experience More Climate Disasters, Per New Study

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Younger Generation Will Experience More Climate Disasters, Per New Study

By Abigail Jane
Cover picture for the articleA recent climate study showed that younger generations are going to experience more side effects of climate change than their grandparents. The study showed that children born in 2020 will experience 30 extreme heatwaves in their lifetime. That is seven times more heatwaves than someone from the 1960s would have experienced. Younger generations will also experience more droughts and wildfires than their older relatives.

