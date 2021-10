Mandalay Restaurant and Café will close its Bonifant Street location on October 31, according to an announcement posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page last evening. “As many things in life at some point things has to come to an end!”, the Facebook post reads. “With hearts full of emotions and sadness we have to announce the bad news about Mandalay! Sad to say that the end of Mandalay at this location will be coming to an end! October 31st will be the end of Mandalay at 930 Bonifant St, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

