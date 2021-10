Venom doesn’t thrive in the superhero genre. Yes, the Marvel Comics symbiote is an alien goo that bestows its human host with superpowers, but its least interesting mode is as a lethal protector. Venom became popular because he was the dark version of Spider-Man, and shifting him from villain to vigilante dulled his attitude and appeal in the late ’90s. Over the years, the character has undergone transformation after transformation on the page, from alien-powered supersoldier to space knight to cosmic god, distancing him from his roots as the big black-and-white Spidey with sharp teeth and a spit-slinging tongue.

