The Spruce Budworm is back in Maine and it is destructive. Maine has some destructive pests that only come around once every 30 to 60 years and the Spruce Budworm is one of them according to bangordailynews.com. That is not good news for the softwoods. Not only have they been suffering from drought conditions, but the Spruce Budworm can also stress out the trees and make them more vulnerable to diseases.

