Helenius' Trainer: I Don't Think Kownacki Can Change That Much From One Fight To Another
Robert Helenius’ longtime trainer doesn’t expect his fighter to encounter a discernibly different Adam Kownacki on October 9 in Las Vegas. Kownacki concentrated on improving defensively during multiple training camps for a 12-round rematch that has been pushed back several times. Once Helenius hits him with flush punches, though, Johan Lindstrom thinks Kownacki will rely on a style that has been fan-friendly yet reckless for the heavyweight contender.www.boxingscene.com
