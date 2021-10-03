CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helenius' Trainer: I Don't Think Kownacki Can Change That Much From One Fight To Another

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Helenius’ longtime trainer doesn’t expect his fighter to encounter a discernibly different Adam Kownacki on October 9 in Las Vegas. Kownacki concentrated on improving defensively during multiple training camps for a 12-round rematch that has been pushed back several times. Once Helenius hits him with flush punches, though, Johan Lindstrom thinks Kownacki will rely on a style that has been fan-friendly yet reckless for the heavyweight contender.

www.boxingscene.com

