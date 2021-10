"We've always gone through cycles of ups and downs, where demand has exceeded supply, or vice versa," Su said at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California. "This time, it's different." Reading on, the AMD CEO clarifies that "the pandemic has just taken demand to a new level". So we have a demand swing wider than usual, and the cyclical nature of the business looks set to continue. After such a strong impact, though, it will still take quite a long time to recover this time around. Su predicts gradual improvements in supply will start to be felt / noticed by H2 2022.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO