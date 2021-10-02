CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tales of Arise Review

By Jes Taylor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the latest generation of consoles came out, I’ve been waiting for a game that truly shows just what was possible. Don’t get me wrong, games like Demon’s Souls or Ratchet & Clank have shown the capabilities of next generation on PlayStation 5. Yet I wanted to see what could happen when a third party got their hands on new hardware and offered something truly upgraded for a series. Surprisingly, I went into my playthrough of Tales of Arise not really knowing what to expect. During its previews, it was highly regarded as a series high point. What I didn’t realize, and would find out during my time with the game, is that Tales of Arise its not just a series best but also a beautiful showpiece of what can be done on the next generation of hardware. Tales of Arise is a game I completely recommend to those looking for a gorgeous, long JRPG.

