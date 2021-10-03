CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junkyard Gem: 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Supercharged SS

By Murilee Martin
Autoblog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of watching the Pontiac Division rake in money by selling snazzed-up Chevrolet siblings bedecked with affordable opulence and big engines, the low-priced unit of The General's empire had had enough. Not only did Chevrolet glom marketing maestro and talented engineer (in that order) John DeLorean from Pontiac, but Pontiac had overstuffed the cash register again by moving the Grand Prix personal luxury coupe onto the smaller Chevelle's A-Body platform. For the 1970 model year, a new Chevelle-based coupe got a long, long hood plus endless heraldic crests and many square feet of fake wood trim. This was the first Monte Carlo, named after a famous oligarchs' party spot in Europe but priced for the masses. The Monte Carlo name went onto rear-wheel-drive midsize coupes of varying sizes through 1987, then was reborn as a front-drive coupe on the W-Body platform starting in 1995. By 2008, the Monte was gone, but some fairly quick versions hit showrooms during the middle 2000s. Here's one of those cars, a rare Supercharged SS model found in a Northern California self-service yard.

Autoblog

Autoblog

