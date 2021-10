Starting with the Tonale compact crossover in 2022, Alfa Romeo will release a brand-new model yearly until 2026. First reported by Reuters, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato confirmed there will be new models every year until 2026. Following that, all new vehicles will be electric. By 2027, the brand’s entire lineup will be completely EVs, which puts it a bit ahead of some other automakers. Others have mentioned going completely electric by the same year, or even as late as 2030, or 2035 in some cases. The final year of full gas-powered Alfa Romeo vehicles is only a few years away, so where do these new models start?

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO