COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases & 4 Deaths Reported Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .02% to 4.1%.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 3.9 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations increased by 10 to 762. Of those hospitalized, 566 remain in acute care and 196 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 535,157 total confirmed cases and 10,243 deaths.

There are 3,910,022 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,981,465 doses. Of those, 3,964,287 are first doses with 7,003 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,605,753 second doses, 6,630 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 304,269 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 250 in the last day.

On September 24, after the CDC granted final approval for Pfizer’s booster, Gov. Hogan announced the immediate authorization of the booster shot for Marylanders who have received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Hogan had already approved use for vulnerable populations in early September.

The state has administered 107,156 additional or booster vaccine doses, 13,360 in the last day.

The state reported 83.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 18,243 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Of those cases, 1,331 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 8.73% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. One hundred fifty-six fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 8.36% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 9,034 (233) 2*
Anne Arundel 50,846 (722) 15*
Baltimore 74,056 (1,734) 42*
Baltimore City 59,432 (1,287) 27*
Calvert 5,276 (94) 1*
Caroline 2,959 (39) 0*
Carroll 11,192 (272) 7*
Cecil 8,082 (164) 2*
Charles 13,862 (241) 2*
Dorchester 3,850 (72) 1*
Frederick 23,176 (356) 10*
Garrett 2,749 (70) 1*
Harford 19,500 (330) 8*
Howard 21,986 (262) 7*
Kent 1,584 (50) 3*
Montgomery 80,175 (1,630) 51*
Prince George’s 97,101 (1,639) 44*
Queen Anne’s 3,619 (63) 1*
St. Mary’s 8,868 (149) 1*
Somerset 3,149 (47) 0*
Talbot 2,637 (50) 0*
Washington 18,051 (358) 5*
Wicomico 10,352 (205) 0*
Worcester 4,713 (112) 1*
Data not available 0 (68) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 35,671 (4) 0*
10-19 58,576 (7) 1*
20-29 97,144 (50) 1*
30-39 92,037 (131) 7*
40-49 78,464 (337) 5*
50-59 77,171 (929) 34*
60-69 51,573 (1,765) 28*
70-79 28,303 (2,582) 48*
80+ 17,310 (4,439) 107*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 280,802 (4,932) 111*
Male 255,447 (5,315) 120*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 168,909 (3,680) 86*
Asian (NH) 12,937 (340) 11*
White (NH) 199,860 (5,192) 114*
Hispanic 76,541 (862) 19*
Other (NH) 24,774 (110) 1*
Data not available 53,228 (63) 0*

CBS Baltimore

