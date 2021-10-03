Vikings vs. Browns odds, line, live stream, how to watch: 2021 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model
The Minnesota Vikings (1-2) picked up their first win of 2021 last weekend at home against Seattle, 30-17. This Sunday, Minnesota will look to make it two-in-a-row in a tough matchup with the Cleveland Browns (2-1). The Browns are keeping pace in the competitive AFC North and dismantled the Chicago Bears last week, 26-6. Cleveland's rushing attack has been as potent as advertised once again this season, and the Browns have the second-most rushing yards in the NFL this season.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0