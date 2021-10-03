CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings vs. Browns odds, line, live stream, how to watch: 2021 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings (1-2) picked up their first win of 2021 last weekend at home against Seattle, 30-17. This Sunday, Minnesota will look to make it two-in-a-row in a tough matchup with the Cleveland Browns (2-1). The Browns are keeping pace in the competitive AFC North and dismantled the Chicago Bears last week, 26-6. Cleveland's rushing attack has been as potent as advertised once again this season, and the Browns have the second-most rushing yards in the NFL this season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl On Cbs#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Cleveland Browns#Afc North#Caesars Sportsbook#Sec#The Pga Tour#Browns Date#Cbs Streaming#Paramount Week#Sportsline
clevelandbrowns.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Browns are 2-1 and coming off a 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are 1-2 after beating the Seattle Seahawks, 30-17. The Vikings lead the all-time series, 11-4. The Vikings won the last matchup, 33-16, on Oct. 29, 2017, at Twickenham Stadium in the U.K.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy