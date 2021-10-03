Tom Brady Receives Warm Welcome From Fans Upon Arrival At Bucs Team Hotel

PROVIDENCE (CBS) – If Saturday night is any indication, Tom Brady will be in for a warm welcome when he returns to Gillette Stadium.

Brady and his Tampa Bay Bucs arrived at their team hotel in Providence Saturday night.

A group of fans waited outside the hotel, cheering loudly when Brady got off the bus.

The quarterback waved to the fans and shook a few hands before heading inside.

Sunday night marks the first time Brady has played at Gillette Stadium as a visitor.