Tom Brady Receives Warm Welcome From Fans Upon Arrival At Bucs Team Hotel

PROVIDENCE (CBS) – If Saturday night is any indication, Tom Brady will be in for a warm welcome when he returns to Gillette Stadium.

Brady and his Tampa Bay Bucs arrived at their team hotel in Providence Saturday night.

Tom Brady arrives at the Bucs team hotel in Providence. (WBZ-TV)

A group of fans waited outside the hotel, cheering loudly when Brady got off the bus.

The quarterback waved to the fans and shook a few hands before heading inside.

Sunday night marks the first time Brady has played at Gillette Stadium as a visitor.

