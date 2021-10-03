CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees News: Bad DJ LeMahieu injury news, most important day of the season

By Alexander Wilson
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Yankees couldn’t have made their final game of the regular season any more difficult for themselves. Dragging it out to the final moment to win the Wild Card, the Yankees are now in a position where they can miss the postseason for the first time in years. With Jordan Montgomery on the mound on Saturday afternoon, the Rays posted 12 runs, including seven earned runs in 2.2 innings, the starter’s worst performance this season.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Brett Gardner
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees News#The Seattle Mariners#Wc#The Blue Jays
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees saved by Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam

The New York Yankees are level with the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card standings after an exciting game on Saturday evening. With the Bombers trailing after the 7th, slugger Giancarlo Stanton stepped up to bat with the bases loaded. Stanton, who had 32 homers on the season before...
MLB
wmleader.com

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu sits due to hip/groin issue

DJ LeMahieu has been managing an injury to his hip/groin area the past few weeks. Friday night, the issue limited the infielder to the point that manager Aaron Boone felt it was time to give him a rest. “Hopefully it’s something that a day will help him out and be...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu resting on Saturday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu will sit on Saturday afternoon after Rougned Odor was picked as New York's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 496 batted balls this season, LeMahieu has produced a 3.6% barrel rate...
MLB
wmleader.com

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu exits game with hip discomfort

TORONTO — DJ LeMahieu knew his hip injury wasn’t going away this season, but the Yankees hoped to be able to manage it well enough that he could play through it for the rest of the year before addressing it in the offseason. That may not be possible. LeMahieu left...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu back, but for how long? Andrew Velazquez on taxi squad just in case

Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu talked himself into the lineup Sunday night during a checking-in conversation with manager Aaron Boone. The 2020 AL batting champ hasn’t had another great season, but he’s still as tough as ever and was pronounced himself good to go for a series finale against the Red Sox after missing just one game with hit and groin issues that have been a problem and likely will be for the rest of the season, playoffs included.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees, Red Sox lineups Sunday | DJ LeMahieu returns (9/26/21)

The Yankees have been very hot and very cold for a lot of the season, and they’re back to playing great baseball right when it’s time to nail down a playoff berth taking a five-game winning streak into the final week of the regular season. In a showdown series this...
MLB
CBS Boston

Will Middlebrooks Breaks Down Keys For A Red Sox Victory Over Rays In ALDS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have a daunting task ahead of them, with a matchup against the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Boston is flying high after a thrilling Wild Card win over the Yankees on Tuesday night, but Tampa finished the year as the best team in the American League. The Rays have a talented pitching staff and a dangerous offense, and won 11 of their 19 games against the Red Sox during the regular season. Does Boston have any shot against Tampa? Former Red Sox third baseman and CBS Sports HQ baseball analyst Will Middlebrooks says they...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy