Yankees News: Bad DJ LeMahieu injury news, most important day of the season
The Yankees couldn’t have made their final game of the regular season any more difficult for themselves. Dragging it out to the final moment to win the Wild Card, the Yankees are now in a position where they can miss the postseason for the first time in years. With Jordan Montgomery on the mound on Saturday afternoon, the Rays posted 12 runs, including seven earned runs in 2.2 innings, the starter’s worst performance this season.empiresportsmedia.com
Comments / 0