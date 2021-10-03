Authorities investigating fatal crash that left one dead, one injured in Des Moines

Des Moines, IOWA – According to the Des Moines Police Department, this unfortuante accident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 3000 block of Scott Avenue.

Des Moines Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found two adult female victims.

Police say one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Des Moines Police Department officials say officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped off.

The female driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.