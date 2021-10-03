CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

CRPD seek suspect who opened fire at a hotel party and injured six people

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrlPr_0cFlT82100

Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

It happened at the Ramada by Wyndham Cedar Rapids Hotel.

Cedar Rapids Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found 3 victims.

Two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

In the meantime, officers discovered that three other victims were taken to a hospital by personal vehicles.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

This incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

 

